Henrico infusion clinic opens new Prince George location to serve Tri-Cities patients

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico-based health clinic Infusion Solutions is making access to critical healthcare more accessible for residents around the Tri-Cities with the opening of a second clinic in Prince George County.

Infusion Solutions President Annette Bennett says she understands the struggle of traveling long distances to receive healthcare because of her experience driving her brother to receive care for stage IV colon cancer.

“When my brother was going through therapy we would drive all the way to D.C. just to find an infusion center that would offer his treatment,” Bennett said.

The company was inspired to honor her brother’s life and to make sure people in the greater Richmond area had easier access to infusion healthcare.

The Prince George County native is making sure people around the Tri-Cities area have that same level of convenience at the second location located near the South Park Mall at 2025 Waterside Drive, Suite 100 B in Prince George.

“So it’s really exciting to be able to give back, especially to an area that we’re from,” Bennett said.

Patients in need of infusion care can suffer from a variety of autoimmune diseases that require them to come in for monthly or bi-monthly infusions where they have an IV placed in their arm to receive care.

With its trademark private suites that look more like something you’d find in a hotel rather than a hospital, Bennett says the company strives to make sure when people are receiving care, which can sometimes take hours, as comfortable as possible.

“We offer every type of infusion out there other than chemotherapy,” Bennet said. “If you have rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, severe migraine, severe asthma, etc., we can have you come into our infusion center, have a private room with heated blankets and massage chairs, have your own nurse ... . It’s actually going to cost on average about 52% less than going to a hospital setting.”

Bennet said she chose Prince George to open up the company’s second location specifically because of the Tri-Cities lack of options for infusion care.

She says patients in that area will often drive up to an hour to the Richmond area just to receive care.

“It provides a resource to patients that haven’t had a high-end quality infusion center. They’ve had two hospitals from time to time for infusion needs, but most of the patients have had to drive all the way to Richmond,” Bennet said. “The two hospitals that were offering infusions are closing their infusion centers.”

The private suite setting also provides a lower patient-to-nurse volume setting opportunity for patients where they can receive more targeted attention from medical professionals, in addition to limiting the possibility of patients interacting in a setting where they can be exposed to other harmful ailments from other patients.

“Patients won’t have to worry,” Bennet said. “They already suffer from an autoimmune disease so they’re already at a high risk of contracting a virus if someone else has a virus. Patients need to be made aware that they have the right to pick where they want to have their infusion done.”

In addition to offering infusion needs, Bennett says the company also offers alternatives to COVID-19 treatment.

“We have treated over 5,000 patients in this area for COVID in our separate COVID unit and we still presently have the only stand-alone COVID unit for treatment in Central Virginia,” Bennett said.

“Monoclonal antibodies have been pulled because they are not covering the new variants ... We are the only stand-alone center offering a three-day Remdesivr treatment outside of a hospital.”

Bennett says as needs rise around the Tri-Cities, she’s hoping to expand to a larger building to provide more conveniently located services.

“It’s really exciting to be able to open an infusion center in my hometown area and help service a need that’s been there for many years,” she said.

Infusion Solutions says it is currently accepting new patients even if you’re receiving your infusion treatment at another hospital.

Anyone who would like to receive care can reach the company at 804-442-3558.

