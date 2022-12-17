Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Date set for 24th house district special election

Candidates who wish to seek the opportunity are welcome to apply up until Thursday, Dec. 22
Candidates who wish to seek the opportunity are welcome to apply up until Thursday, Dec. 22(WRDW/WAGT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert have announced 24th house district special election date for Tuesday, , to fill a vacancy in the Virginia House of Delegates.

The Honorable Ronnie R. Campbell, who previously held the seat since 2019, passed away on December 13, 2022 following a battle with cancer according to a statement from family.

Candidates who wish to seek the opportunity are welcome to apply up until Thursday, Dec. 22 meanwhile information regarding candidacy requirements can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 241 at around 1:48 Friday morning.
3 dead, 22 hurt in crash on I-64 in York County
Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey died in a crash on Friday, Dec. 16.
Police chief dies in crash in southern Virginia
High temperatures could be below freezing at the end of next week.
Weather pattern turns bitterly cold for Christmas weekend
The move-over law applies to any vehicle stopped on the side of the road with flashing red,...
Postal inspectors remind drivers to move over for mail truck drivers

Latest News

The findings were compiled using data from the GasBuddy app.
Richmond nears the top of naughty list for the most aggressive holiday drivers
There is a traffic alert.
Northbound lanes of I-95 reopen following early morning tractor trailer crash
Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey died in a crash on Friday, Dec. 16.
Police chief dies in crash in southern Virginia
The sign sits off of Atlee Station Road in Hanover County.
Hanover family looking for answers after baby Jesus stolen from display