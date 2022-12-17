Date set for 24th house district special election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert have announced 24th house district special election date for Tuesday, , to fill a vacancy in the Virginia House of Delegates.

The Honorable Ronnie R. Campbell, who previously held the seat since 2019, passed away on December 13, 2022 following a battle with cancer according to a statement from family.

Candidates who wish to seek the opportunity are welcome to apply up until Thursday, Dec. 22 meanwhile information regarding candidacy requirements can be found here.

