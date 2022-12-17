Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

City of Richmond launches drive safe campaign to eliminate traffic fatalities

With the help of the Vision Zero Action Plan, Richmond plans to eliminate traffic-related...
With the help of the Vision Zero Action Plan, Richmond plans to eliminate traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries by 2030(Vision Zero NKY)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The city of Richmond is launching a drive-safe campaign encouraging drivers to remain aware on the roads ahead of the Holiday season.

Drivers are asked to put their phones down, buckle up, obey the speed limits and avoid driving under the influence in order to maintain safer streets for all motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Richmond is committed to the Vision Zero Action Plan which is a concept developed to eliminate traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.

The plan focuses on addressing dangerous behavior such as lack of seat belt use and speed. Almost half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes in Richmond were not wearing a seat belt and speed can increase the severity of a crash leading to a fatality.

Over the next several weeks, the City of Richmond will be sharing messages about speeding, seat belt use, and distracted driving to remind motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians about staying safe on Richmond streets.

For more information about Vision Zero click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 241 at around 1:48 Friday morning.
3 dead, 22 hurt in crash on I-64 in York County
Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey died in a crash on Friday, Dec. 16.
Police chief dies in crash in southern Virginia
High temperatures could be below freezing at the end of next week.
Weather pattern turns bitterly cold for Christmas weekend
The move-over law applies to any vehicle stopped on the side of the road with flashing red,...
Postal inspectors remind drivers to move over for mail truck drivers

Latest News

The findings were compiled using data from the GasBuddy app.
Richmond nears the top of naughty list for the most aggressive holiday drivers
Candidates who wish to seek the opportunity are welcome to apply up until Thursday, Dec. 22
Date set for 24th house district special election
There is a traffic alert.
Northbound lanes of I-95 reopen following early morning tractor trailer crash
Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey died in a crash on Friday, Dec. 16.
Police chief dies in crash in southern Virginia