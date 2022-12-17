City of Richmond launches drive safe campaign to eliminate traffic fatalities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The city of Richmond is launching a drive-safe campaign encouraging drivers to remain aware on the roads ahead of the Holiday season.

Drivers are asked to put their phones down, buckle up, obey the speed limits and avoid driving under the influence in order to maintain safer streets for all motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Richmond is committed to the Vision Zero Action Plan which is a concept developed to eliminate traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.

The plan focuses on addressing dangerous behavior such as lack of seat belt use and speed. Almost half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes in Richmond were not wearing a seat belt and speed can increase the severity of a crash leading to a fatality.

Over the next several weeks, the City of Richmond will be sharing messages about speeding, seat belt use, and distracted driving to remind motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians about staying safe on Richmond streets.

For more information about Vision Zero click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.