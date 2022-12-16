Woman sentenced for attempting to deliver drugs to Chesterfield County Jail

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to attempting to deliver drugs to inmates at the Chesterfield County Jail.

According to a news release from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Melinda Greenstreet of Chesterfield was arrested on Aug. 24 after investigators suspected her of obtaining drugs and providing them to another person to hide in the front lobby of the jail for inmates to pick up later.

She was charged with conspiracy to deliver narcotics and marijuana to a prisoner.

Greenstreet pleaded guilty to those charges on Dec. 5 and received a two-year sentence with all years suspended with five years probation.

In a statement, Sheriff Karl Leonard said, “There is no room for any illegal contraband within our jail, and that extends to anyone on the outside who contemplates being part of making that happen. We are committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment within our jail not only for our employees but also for those who reside within.”

