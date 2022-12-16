Weather Pattern turns bitter cold in time for Christmas Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good FRIDAY morning (12/16/22)

We’ve gotten lots of questions about specifics on our forecast for Thursday/Friday of next week. (Dec. 22 and 23).

•Yes: we do have a chance of a mix and/or snow on both of those days (it’s in our forecast on the NBC12 Weather app and on TV)

•We are VERY CONFIDENT that a blast of arctic air will bring highs in the 30s and maybe 20s next Thursday and through the the Christmas weekend to follow. This is sharply colder than last Christmas when people were out in short sleeves (it hit 73°)!

This forecast graphic shows a 10-30% chance of snow for Virginia on Thursday, Dec 23 (WPC)

•The weather pattern DOES get active next Thursday but it’s still a few days too soon for any confidence that the storms showing up on the modeling now will still be there in 7 days.

•That said, our limiting factor for snow in VA tends to be cold air and I’m sure we’ll have that part of the equation!

High temperatures could be below freezing at the end of next week. (Weathermodels.com)

•Please be skeptical of posts that show computer model data with monster snow totals on storms that are still 1 week away.

•We MIGHT get a big snow out of this pattern, but it’s way too soon for any details or snow total maps.

We’ll keep watching this closely and continue to give you the First Alert.

