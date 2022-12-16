‘A tragic loss’: 2 people die in Henrico house fire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in Henrico’s east end.

Crews responded to a home on 1800 block of Elkridge Lane - located off Mechanicsville Turnpike - just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Gail Katrina Thompson, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene, Henrico police and fire officials said on Friday. Another person, who has not yet been identified, died at VCU Medical Center.

Neighbor Lex Locklear says loud popping noises and bright orange flames made her jump out of bed on Thursday morning.

“It got really loud, so I sat up, looked out my window, and all I saw was just orange, everything. It was just really scary,” Locklear said.

Locklear says she called 911 right away.

“It’s really just true terror in that moment because I don’t know how long the house is on fire before I even noticed, I didn’t know who called before, so I was just trying to do it as fast as I can,” Locklear said.

Henrico Fire Chief Henry Rosenbaum says four people resided at the home.

Joseph Davis and Tammy Shipman, who are siblings, say a grandmother, two daughters, and a grandson lived in the house.

“The third person was evaluated and did not sustain injuries from the fire, and the fourth was accounted for out of state,” police said in a news release on Friday.

Shipman says they’ve lived three houses down from the family since 1968. She remembers them as wonderful people.

“All of us look out for each other. We’re a community - neighbors who have been in each other’s lives for over 50 years. It’s a tragic situation,” Shipman said.

“When we were growing up, if you messed up on this block, you got a whipping over there and right over here. I can’t say nothing bad about that family. They’ve always been good, I always spoke to them, we always got along. It’s a tragic loss,” Davis said.

Shipman says this loss is even more difficult just days before the holidays.

“When families really come together, spend time, share stories, it’s just tragic. Now, this family has to come together to potentially make arrangements to say their final goodbyes,” Shipman said.

There’s currently no information on what caused the fire.

“This investigation remains a joint, active death and fire investigation,” police and fire officials said Friday. “Area residents with any possible video or photos of the incident are asked to share recordings with detectives and the fire marshal.”

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.