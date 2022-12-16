Power outage closes two government buildings in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A power outage caused by a water leak has closed two government buildings.

Petersburg City Hall (135 N. Union St.) and Petersburg Billing & Collections (144 N. Sycamore St.) will be closed on Friday.

City employees in the building will work from home.

The departments impacted by the closure include:

City Manager’s Office

City Assessor

City Attorney

City Treasurer

Commissioner of the Revenue

Clerk of Council Finance

Purchasing

Billing & Collections

“Heavy rains on Thursday caused a water leak into the main circuit box at 144 N. Sycamore Street. Power to the building has been shut off until repairs can be made,” the city said in a news release.

Repairs are expected to be completed over the weekend.

