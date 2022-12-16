Power outage closes two government buildings in Petersburg
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A power outage caused by a water leak has closed two government buildings.
Petersburg City Hall (135 N. Union St.) and Petersburg Billing & Collections (144 N. Sycamore St.) will be closed on Friday.
City employees in the building will work from home.
The departments impacted by the closure include:
- City Manager’s Office
- City Assessor
- City Attorney
- City Treasurer
- Commissioner of the Revenue
- Clerk of Council Finance
- Purchasing
- Billing & Collections
“Heavy rains on Thursday caused a water leak into the main circuit box at 144 N. Sycamore Street. Power to the building has been shut off until repairs can be made,” the city said in a news release.
Repairs are expected to be completed over the weekend.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.