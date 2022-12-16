News to Know for Dec. 16: 4th District Race; Tanker truck crashes on I-95; Sunshine returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for the end of the work week!

Race to Secure Final Candidates for 4th District Race

After the sudden passing of Rep. Donald McEachin in November, officials are trying to get candidates for the special election declared by Christmas.

This means that deadlines to run are just hours away.

Democrats have until noon today to declare their running, and Republicans have until five tonight.

Republicans are holding a congressional district party canvas tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meanwhile, Democrats are holding a ‘Firehouse Primary’ on Dec. 20 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Delegate Lamont Bagby dropped out of the race yesterday and is now endorsing Senator Jennifer McClellan.

The special election will be held on Feb. 21.

Tanker Truck Crashes in Median, Caused Major Delays on I-95

A tractor-trailer crash caused a mess on I-95 southbound yesterday.

It was near Route 288 and caused around three and a half miles of backups.

Officials say that tanker trucker ended up on its side - with part of the cab over the median.

All lanes reopened around 11:42 last night.

Man Charged After Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Home

Police were called to an address on Queensway Court on Dec. 14 to check on a woman who had not been heard from in several days.

That’s where they found 45-year-old Jessica Marshall dead.

After investigating, police arrested 29-year-old Jacob Farnsworth.

He’s now charged with second-degree murder.

Police say Farnsworth had been staying at Marshall’s home.

Feel Good Friday!

A dramatic rescue was caught on camera in Fredericksburg.

NBC4 reports, a police sergeant and sheriff’s lieutenant saved a woman’s life.

Just after eight, Tuesday night -a woman was bent over the railing of the Falmouth Bridge, and sheriff lieutenant Merrill just happened to be passing - while heading home from the public safety Santa Run.

Within seconds - the young woman was safe on the side of the road, and she’s been getting the mental health assistance that she needs.

The Sunshine Returns

There will be plenty of sunshine today and this weekend, as the temperatures get colder.

Highs today will be in the low 50s.

