Morrissey concerned about the lack of voting locations ahead of primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Tuesday’s Democratic Primary is just days away, state Sen. Joe Morrissey who is running for the 4th Congressional District seat said he is frustrated with the lack of voting locations and how he feels his party is trying to anoint and appoint their candidate.

In a press conference on Thursday, Morrissey explained he was upset to see only five voting locations originally set up for Tuesday’s primary with none located where he lives at in Chesterfield.

“I’ve covered this before but by narrowing it they made it in accessible to thousands and thousands of people,” Morrissey said.

As of Wednesday, the number of locations has changed to eight precincts listed below:

Brunswick Conference Center - 100 Athletic Field Road, Lawrenceville

Dogtown Dance Studio - 109 W 15th Street, Richmond

Diversity Richmond - 1407 Sherwood Ave,, Richmond

IBEW Local 666 - 1390 E Nine Mile Road, Highland Springs

Tabernacle Baptist Church - 444 Halifax St., Petersburg

Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield

Surry Parks & Recreation Center – 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry

Charles City Government Center – 10900 Courthouse Road, Charles City

“Come out and vote Tuesday. I know it’s difficult for some of you folks to travel an hour but if you don’t do this, vote for whomever you want when you get there, but if you don’t do this, you give them exactly what they want,” Morrissey said.

Also on Thursday Del. Lamont Bagby announced he was dropping out of the race and lending his vote to state Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

Political analyst Larry Sabato, with the UVA Center for Politics, believes this move could benefit McClellan while also keeping Morrissey out of the seat.

”If you divide the vote among candidates who are drawing from the same pool of voters then clearly you’re making it easier for someone else to win well under the 50 percent of the vote,” Sabato said.

Sabato said Morrissey is a tough candidate and can often win under tough circumstances, but he believes part of his frustrations is due to how quick of a turnaround the race is.

“To me, it’s a good thing that they’re putting this on a fast track and it means the people of the 4th District will have representation sooner,” Sabato said. “There are downsides and one downside is that it’s pretty difficult to get the news out to people during the most intense part of the holiday season.”

Tuesday’s “Firehouse Primary” runs from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who considers themselves a Democrat and is a registered voter in the 4th District can cast their ballot at any of the locations. Voters will need to bring one of the same methods of identification that are required to vote in a normal state-run election.

Click/tap here for more information about the primary.

Republicans will hold a Congressional District Party Canvass to select its nominee on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Anyone who considers themselves a Republican and is a registered voter in the 4th District may participate in the canvass between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Life Christian Academy at 1211 Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

Voters will be asked to rank all candidates on the ballot in order of their preference.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.