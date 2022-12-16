Man critically injured in Henrico shooting
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting in Henrico late Friday morning.
Officers were called to the 9800 block of Gardenia Drive for a reported firearm violation at 11:40 a.m.
Shortly after, police received another call for a shooting victim in the same area. Officers were able to connect the two incidents.
A man was then found with critical injuries and transported to the hospital, police said in a news release.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
