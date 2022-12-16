Angel Tree
Friday Forecast: The sun returns today with cold air for the weekend

An arctic blast looking likely late next week
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Plenty of sunshine today and this weekend, with temperatures getting colder.

Friday: Mostly sunny. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold. A chance for a few rain and snow showers and maybe even a brief wintry mix. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Rain/snow Chance: 40%)

FIRST ALERT: An arctic blast Thursday/Friday means temperatures get much colder leading up to Christmas Day. Watching a potential winter storm Friday of next week!

