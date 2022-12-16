Chesterfield man arrested in deadly Ruffin Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A North Chesterfield man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Richmond last week.

On Dec. 9 just after 2 p.m., Richmond Police were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived and did not find any victims. However, they found 22-year-old Deandre Broidy, of Richmond, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5600 block of Warwick Road.

Detectives determined Broidy was shot on Ruffin Road and tried to drive himself to the hospital. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but later died.

On Wednesday, detectives and U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Khalil Rogers without incident in connection to Broidy’s death.

Police say, Rogers has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with more information about Deandre Broidy’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

