Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Chesterfield man arrested in deadly Ruffin Road shooting

22-year-old Khalil Rogers of North Chesterfield has been charged with conspiracy to commit...
22-year-old Khalil Rogers of North Chesterfield has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, and could face additional charges.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A North Chesterfield man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Richmond last week.

On Dec. 9 just after 2 p.m., Richmond Police were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived and did not find any victims. However, they found 22-year-old Deandre Broidy, of Richmond, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5600 block of Warwick Road.

Detectives determined Broidy was shot on Ruffin Road and tried to drive himself to the hospital. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but later died.

On Wednesday, detectives and U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Khalil Rogers without incident in connection to Broidy’s death.

Police say, Rogers has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with more information about Deandre Broidy’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
The crashed caused major delays on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County on Dec. 15.
Tanker truck crashes into median, caused major delays on I-95
Police were called to an address on Queensway Court on Dec. 14 to check on a woman who had not...
Suspect arrested after woman found stabbed to death in Chesterfield
Crews received a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning for the report of a house fire...
‘A tragic loss’: 2 die in overnight house fire in Henrico
The move-over law applies to any vehicle stopped on the side of the road with flashing red,...
Postal inspectors remind drivers to move over for mail truck drivers

Latest News

The crash happened on I-64 east at mile marker 241 in York County around 1:48 Friday morning.
3 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, bus on I-64 in York County
News to Know for Dec. 16: 4th District Race; Tanker truck crashes on I-95; Sunshine returns
The crashed caused major delays on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County on Dec. 15.
Tanker truck crashes into median, caused major delays on I-95
3 deaths reported on in overnight crash on I-64 in York County
3 deaths reported in overnight crash on I-64 in York County