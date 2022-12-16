Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say

Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu/Katy Winn)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (Gray News) - Betty White’s longtime Southern California home has been demolished.

People reports the late actress’ assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, shared a photo online announcing the home’s demolition.

White died last December, weeks before her 100th birthday. She had spent more than 50 years inside the Brentwood-area home.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the property was sold in June for $10.678 million after spending a month on the market. White originally purchased the home with her husband Allen Ludden in 1968.

The home had more than 3,000 square feet of space with five bedrooms and six baths, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was listed by Marlene Okulick of Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Palisades Brokerage.

According to People, the property was sold for “land value,” meaning it was always set to be torn down once purchased.

White was known for many projects in television through her iconic career that included such hits as “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
The crashed caused major delays on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County on Dec. 15.
Tanker truck crashes into median, caused major delays on I-95
The crash happened on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 241 at around 1:48 Friday morning.
3 dead, 22 hurt in crash on I-64 in York County
Police were called to an address on Queensway Court on Dec. 14 to check on a woman who had not...
Suspect arrested after woman found stabbed to death in Chesterfield
The move-over law applies to any vehicle stopped on the side of the road with flashing red,...
Postal inspectors remind drivers to move over for mail truck drivers

Latest News

Holiday travel.
More than 3 million Virginians expected to travel for the holiday season
President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure...
US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves
A bus merged into a tractor-trailer’s path, police said Friday afternoon. The tractor-trailer...
Charges pending in deadly I-64 crash
Infusion Solutions offers any kind of health care need that involves getting an infusion for a...
New health clinic opens in Prince George
State police will be ramping up patrols to monitor for speeding and drunk drivers over the...
Millions in Va. expected to travel during the holidays