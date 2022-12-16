Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

American student missing in France is alive, father says

Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ken Deland Jr., the American student missing in France, is alive, his father told CNN on Friday morning.

“He is alive. That’s all I can say,” Ken Deland Sr. said. The father got the news as he was on a call with CNN.

The college student was studying at the University of Grenoble Alpes when he went missing in late November.

The young man is in Spain, according to reports.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
The crashed caused major delays on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County on Dec. 15.
Tanker truck crashes into median, caused major delays on I-95
Police were called to an address on Queensway Court on Dec. 14 to check on a woman who had not...
Suspect arrested after woman found stabbed to death in Chesterfield
Crews received a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning for the report of a house fire...
‘A tragic loss’: 2 die in overnight house fire in Henrico
The move-over law applies to any vehicle stopped on the side of the road with flashing red,...
Postal inspectors remind drivers to move over for mail truck drivers

Latest News

Russia is threatening to target patriot missile batteries which the US will reportedly send to...
Russia won't dictate US military aid to Ukraine
Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha.
Ukraine says nearly all missiles shot down in Kyiv attack
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
US judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
The crash happened on I-64 east at mile marker 241 in York County around 1:48 Friday morning.
3 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, bus on I-64 in York County