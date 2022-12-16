3 men from Central Va. among 18 convicted of sex crimes against children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Northern Virginia task force says 18 people from seven states were arrested and convicted of multiple sex crimes against children.

The Northern Virginia-Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) says three of those people were from the Central Virginia area:

Jeremy L. Nugent, 43, of Petersburg: two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Michael T. Poole, 54, of Chesterfield: nine counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Charles T. George, 52, of Glen Allen: two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

ICAC says the charges stem from an investigation this year by a Virginia State Police special agent.

“The 18 convicted men from seven states received a total of 128 years of active incarceration by the court,” ICAC said in a news release on Friday.

The cases were prosecuted by the Office of the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Additional cases and arrests are pending.

Click/tap here for more information about the Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.