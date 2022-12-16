Angel Tree
3 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, bus on I-64 in York County

The crash happened on I-64 east at mile marker 241 in York County around 1:48 Friday morning.
The crash happened on I-64 east at mile marker 241 in York County around 1:48 Friday morning.(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple people are dead after a crash on Interstate 64 in York County involving a tractor-trailer and bus early Friday morning.

WVEC reports that the crash happened on I-64 eastbound at mile marker 241 around 1:48 a.m.

In a news release, Virginia State Police says 22 unrestrained passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash and three people have died.

Other passengers have been taken to area hospitals with various injuries.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

