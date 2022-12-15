Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Youngkin proposes another $1B in business, income tax cuts

Gov. Youngkin signed around $4 billion in tax cuts into law earlier this year.
Gov. Youngkin signed around $4 billion in tax cuts into law earlier this year.(WWBT)
By Sarah Rankin
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is laying out his proposed changes to the two-year budget, asking lawmakers to enact another $1 billion in tax relief.

Youngkin signed around $4 billion in tax cuts into law earlier this year. He now wants to do more, including enacting a corporate tax rate cut. He also wants other changes his office says would save the average family of four $578 a year.

His proposed amendments to the 2022-2024 budget will serve as a starting point for negotiations when the politically divided General Assembly convenes in January.

Governors’ proposals typically go through significant changes as lawmakers put their own touch on the spending plan.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Light Icing Possible
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain northwest of Richmond through midday.
The incident happened at Fire Station No. 8 on Williamsburg Road.
Fire station catches on fire in Richmond

Latest News

Crews received a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning for the report of a house fire...
2 killed in overnight house fire in Henrico
Several names are swirling around for who will fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of...
Who’s running for the 4th District seat?
Del. Bagby was the first person to announce his campaign on Dec. 12.
Lamont Bagby drops out of 4th District race
2 killed in overnight house fire in Henrico
2 killed in overnight house fire in Henrico