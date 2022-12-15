Virginia Red Cross in need of donations for ‘Holiday for Heroes’ campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Red Cross is in need of donations for one of its largest programs throughout the year that serves our members in the armed forces.

For nearly a decade, the Holiday for Heroes campaign has given troops a little taste of home by providing snacks while they may be serving around the world at different military installations over the holidays.

“These little touches help make them remember that they’re not forgotten and that somebody is thinking about them,” Christy Carneal, with the American Red Cross, said. “Even if they can’t be where they may want to be, they still have the love of those who are around them.”

Carneal said typically when disaster strikes, volunteers can’t accept items like snacks but with this program it’s different.

Those food items will be boxed up and shipped out to service members before the holidays wherever they are serving.

“We use it here in Virginia and then we also ship it to some of the overseas where your service members may be deployed and away from home,” Carneal said.

Unfortunately, this year donations have been down and the Red Cross is asking for your help this week in spreading a little holiday cheer.

“Items like Rice Krispie Treats, Slim Jims, Pop Tarts,” Carneal said. “You would be amazed at the thank you notes and the thank you cards we get back over those creature comfort items that are a little taste of home.”

Items can be dropped off at different Red Cross locations like the one off of Emerywood Parkway in Henrico and off of W. Washington Street in Petersburg.

Anyone looking to make a donation over the weekend can contact Carneal at Christy.Carneal@redcross.org or at 804-731-5682.

“There’s really only about one percent of the population who serves in the military and that’s an amazing sacrifice that they make,” Carneal said. “This is our way to show them that, that’s appreciated.”

If you’re unable to donate by this week, Carneal said they will still take donations to be used for upcoming holidays as well.

