Virginia AG blasts Virginia Beach mass shooting commission

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s Attorney General has lambasted a state commission that is investigating a 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

In a letter dated Wednesday, Jason Miyares cited the panel’s “overall dysfunction” and the resignation of nearly half its members.

Miyares wrote that “diligent” commission members have met resistance from others on the panel as well as the city itself when seeking information.

Twelve people were killed in the May 2019 shooting when a city engineer opened fire at the municipal building where he worked. He was killed by police.

The 21-person commission is tasked with conducting an independent review of the massacre and making recommendations for the state’s laws and policies.

