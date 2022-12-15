Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday have been identified as Sgt. Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – Veterinarian Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe early Wednesday morning.

The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.

Many who knew the veterinarian were surprised to learn she was responsible for two killings, WLOX reported.

She didn’t have a criminal record, and her Facebook page shows happy family photos of vacations and dogs.

Anderson grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.

A 2005 article with the Vicksburg Post was written on her and a coworker shortly after she graduated from MSU the year before, titled “Women fulfill dreams to become vets; now work together at local animal clinic.”

According to her Facebook profile, she had just started working at Lakeview Animal Hospital in October.

After speaking with officers for a half-hour, investigators said they believe Anderson was triggered when they made the decision to call for Child Protection Services.

Investigators said, moments after that, she pulled out a gun and shot both officers and herself.

They believe she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but an autopsy will make that official determination.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Light Icing Possible
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain northwest of Richmond through midday.
The incident happened at Fire Station No. 8 on Williamsburg Road.
Fire station catches on fire in Richmond

Latest News

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Tesla stock reacts as Musk sells another $3.58 billion of its shares
Crews received a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning for the report of a house fire...
2 killed in overnight house fire in Henrico
Prince Harry says William ‘screamed’ at him over the royal split with Meghan. (CNN, NETFLIX,...
Harry says William 'screamed' at him over royal split in Netflix docuseries
Several names are swirling around for who will fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of...
Who’s running for the 4th District seat?
Del. Bagby was the first person to announce his campaign on Dec. 12.
Lamont Bagby drops out of 4th District race