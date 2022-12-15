Thursday Forecast: A soaking rain with chilly temperatures. 1 to 2 inches expected

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Moderate to heavy rain today with a period of freezing rain possible well north and west of Richmond.

Thursday: Rain likely. 1-2″ rain total. Steady this morning then some breaks in the rain after noon. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s. Warming to the 50s South and East, staying in the upper 30s toward Charlottesville. (Rain Chance:100%)

First Alert Weather Day for Louisa, Fluvanna through mid morning. A brief period of freezing rain rain possible this morning. Icy spots possible on elevated surfaces. Stay alert.

Friday: Mostly sunny. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 30s, high of 52.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows around 30, highs in the upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures likely get colder leading up to Christmas Day. Highs in the 30s looking likely starting Friday the 23rd!

