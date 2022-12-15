Suspect arrested in deadly October shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been arrested and charged in a deadly shooting that happened in Petersburg on Oct. 22

Police say Tyedajah Wyatt faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the shooting death of 22-year-old Chyna Harrison-Pegram.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of East Washington Street. When police arrived, they found Harrison-Pegram with life-threatening injuries. She was airlifted to the hospital where she died.

Police said in October that a second female victim arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that occurred in the same location.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-861-1212.

