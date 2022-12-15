Angel Tree
Suspect arrested after woman found stabbed to death in Chesterfield

Police were called to an address on Queensway Court on Dec. 14 to check on a woman who had not...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says a man faces a second-degree murder charge after a woman was found stabbed to death Wednesday night.

Police were called to an address on Queensway Court to check on a woman who had not been heard from in several days.

“After a short time at the address, officers made entry into the residence and found Jessica Marshall, 45, deceased,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

After an investigation, police obtained a warrant for Jacob R. Farnsworth, 29, for second-degree murder in relation to the incident.

“Farnsworth is known to Marshall and had been staying at her residence,” police said.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

