Petersburg Public Library to close Friday due to water main break
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A heads up for Petersburg residents, the public library will be closed on Friday due to a water main break.
The city says Public Works will be repairing a water line that will cut-off water to the library.
Homes and businesses near the library may experience low water pressure during the repairs.
The city says the library will reopen on Dec. 17.
