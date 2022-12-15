Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Petersburg Public Library to close Friday due to water main break

The city says homes and businesses near the library will experience low water pressure during...
The city says homes and businesses near the library will experience low water pressure during the repairs.(City of Petersburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A heads up for Petersburg residents, the public library will be closed on Friday due to a water main break.

The city says Public Works will be repairing a water line that will cut-off water to the library.

Homes and businesses near the library may experience low water pressure during the repairs.

The city says the library will reopen on Dec. 17.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Light Icing Possible
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain northwest of Richmond through midday.
The incident happened at Fire Station No. 8 on Williamsburg Road.
Fire station catches on fire in Richmond

Latest News

Two Richmond businesses are teaming up during the season of giving, working to help local...
‘Anything the community can give:’ 11th annual toy and supply drive to benefit families with Home Again
In court, prosecutors revealed that the child died from ingesting too much Benadryl.
Autopsy reveals how two-year-old died in Va. Beach motel room
New information has come to light in the disappearance of Brittany Williams, a 7-year-old child...
Still Missing: Search for answers continues for missing foster child with AIDS
Autopsy reveals how two-year-old died in Va. Beach motel room
Autopsy reveals how two-year-old died in Va. Beach motel room