Petersburg Public Library to close Friday due to water main break

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A heads up for Petersburg residents, the public library will be closed on Friday due to a water main break.

The Petersburg Public Library will be closed on Fri., Dec. 16. Public Works will be repairing a water line that will cut-off water to the Library. Water pressure may be low during repairs to businesses and homes near the Library. The Library will reopen on Sat., Dec. 17. pic.twitter.com/RdY0ylIhH3 — Petersburg Virginia (@PetersburgV) December 15, 2022

The city says Public Works will be repairing a water line that will cut-off water to the library.

Homes and businesses near the library may experience low water pressure during the repairs.

The city says the library will reopen on Dec. 17.

