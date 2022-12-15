News to Know for Dec. 15: 2 killed in overnight house fire; DJ ‘tWitch’ passes away; Freezing rain northwest of RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Thursday!

Today is a First Alert Weather Day

A big storm is expected to bring a soaking rain to Virginia all day Thursday.

It's a cold, rainy day for most of us but we're calling it a First Alert Weather Day for Louisa and Fluvanna. There MIGHT be some light freezing rain there through 10am.

While Metro Richmond will get plain rain, there will be some light freezing rain in our counties northwest of Richmond.

Those counties include Louisa, western Goochland, Cumberland, Fluvanna, and Buckingham counties - all of which are covered by our First Alert Weather Day.

The NWS now has Western Louisa and Fluvanna in a Winter Weather Advisory for some light freezing rain.

Rain will move out of the area Thursday evening. Expect 1-1.5″ of rain total.

Closings & Delays

As the weather rolls in - some school divisions are opening up two hours late today.

This includes Caroline, Fluvanna, Louisa and Madison County Schools.

2 Killed in Overnight House Fire in Henrico

Crews responded to a home on Elkridge Lane - located off Mechanicsville Turnpike - just before 2:30 Thursday morning.

Fire officials say four people were in the house at the time of the fire.

One person died at the scene, and another person died at VCU Medical Center.

Police and fire officials currently have Elkridge Lane blocked off at both entrances.

DJ ‘tWitch’ Passes Away

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the beloved dancer and resident DJ on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ has died.

According to multiple sources familiar to the investigation, Boss died by suicide.

Police found him yesterday morning in a Los Angeles hotel.

He joined ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ as a guest DJ in 2014, and became an executive producer on the show in 2020.

Some may also remember him from the show ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’

Parents of D’Sean Perry to Speak Out Since UVA Shooting

D'Sean Perry, murdered UVA football player (MGN)

Today, the parents of D’Sean Perry are expected to speak out for the first time since their son was killed in the shooting at UVA.

Last month, a gunman opened fire on a bus that was returning to campus from a field trip.

Perry and two other football players - Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. - were killed.

Perry’s family is set to speak from their home state of Florida this morning at 10:30 a.m.

Gov. Youngkin Announces $230M Mental Health Plan

At Parham Doctor’s Hospital in Henrico County, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a six pillar approach to help those struggling with their mental health.

In the wake of the UVA shooting along with the Chesapeake Walmart shooting - Governor Youngkin wants to put millions of dollars toward mental health services in Virginia.

His plan is broken down into several initiatives - including $20M for mobile crisis teams.

$48M to increase the number of crisis receiving centers.

The governor was brought to tears in yesterday’s event - saying the state does not have enough resources to help someone when they are going through a crisis.

“We face a level of mental health and substance use issues never seen before all too often resulting in violence, suicide, and murder,” Gov. Youngkin said.

Youngkin is set to present that plan - along with his overall budget amendments to lawmakers today.

RRHA Announces 2023 Scholarship Opportunities

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority)

RRHA is announcing that scholarship opportunities are available for 2023 graduating seniors.

Students living in the big six public housing communities and voucher communities can apply.

RRHA says some application terms have already begun and strongly encourages students to get applications in as soon as possible.

There are four different scholarships to choose from.

