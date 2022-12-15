Angel Tree
Lamont Bagby drops out of 4th District race

By NBC12 Newsroom
Dec. 15, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Delegate Lamont Bagby has officially dropped out of the race to fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a statement released on Thursday, Del. Bagby officially endorsed Senator Jennifer McClellan to replace Donald McEachin, who died in November.

Del. Bagby was the first person to announce his campaign on Dec. 12.

Bagby represents the 74th House District, which includes Charles City County and parts of Henrico County, and the city of Richmond.

Democrats will hold a “Firehouse Primary” on Dec. 20 to determine its candidate.

The special election to fill the 4th District House seat is set for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

