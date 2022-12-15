Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Former employees of UVA file class action lawsuit against UVA Health System

UVA Health (File)
UVA Health (File)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (WHSV) - The Founding Freedoms Law Center joined with the law firm of CrossCastle, PLLC to file a class-action lawsuit against the University of Virginia (UVA) Health System in federal court on Dec. 13. The lawsuit, which names six former employees, is filed on behalf of several hundred former employees and applicants to whom UVA Health systematically refused religious accommodations. The six Plaintiffs also filed a motion for a preliminary injunction, asking the Court to order UVA to immediately stop its discriminatory policies and practices.

This suit is similar to lawsuits brought in other jurisdictions, including a recent successful lawsuit against a health system in Illinois. The employees’ Complaint outlines examples of UVA’s blatant First Amendment violations, including establishing a written list of favored religions and then dismissing the religious beliefs of any employee who belonged to a disfavored religious group. The lawsuit seeks to stop UVA’s ongoing violations and to remedy the University’s past violations.

Lead counsel for the Plaintiffs, Sam Diehl of CrossCastle, PLLC, remarked, “Even at the peak of COVID, the United States Supreme Court emphatically held that ‘even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten.’ Unfortunately for our clients, UVA ignored this and decided to favor some religious beliefs over others.”

The Founding Freedoms Law Center’s Legal Counsel, Josh Hetzler, said “In a pluralistic society, no one is forced to agree with another person’s religious convictions, but our laws normally require employers, and especially government employers, to accommodate their employees’ sincerely-held religious beliefs. Because UVA Health Systems refused to do this, many well-qualified and conscientious health professionals lost their jobs.”

In 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic was waning, UVA Health implemented a policy requiring all its employees to receive a vaccine for COVID-19. UVA established a list of religious faiths that UVA believed were opposed to vaccination before COVID, and then automatically exempted members of those religions. All employees who did not profess membership in a favored faith —including the lawsuit’s Plaintiffs—were denied exemptions by UVA Health and summarily fired.

“UVA established a list of religions that they favored,” said Dwayne Phillips, a former UVA Health nurse manager. “My religion wasn’t on that list, so they denied my request for religious accommodation. UVA should respect and accommodate its employees of all faiths, not just those UVA favors.”

The Plaintiffs ask the Court to allow their claims to be brought on behalf of the hundreds of employees who did not belong to UVA’s favored religions. They filed a motion for a preliminary junction, asking the Court to immediately stop UVA’s violations of the Establishment Clause and Free Exercise Clauses of the First Amendment.

A copy of the complaint can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
The crashed caused major delays on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County on Dec. 15.
Tanker truck crashes into median, caused major delays on I-95
Police were called to an address on Queensway Court on Dec. 14 to check on a woman who had not...
Suspect arrested after woman found stabbed to death in Chesterfield
Crews received a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning for the report of a house fire...
‘A tragic loss’: 2 die in overnight house fire in Henrico
The move-over law applies to any vehicle stopped on the side of the road with flashing red,...
Postal inspectors remind drivers to move over for mail truck drivers

Latest News

The crash happened on I-64 east at mile marker 241 in York County around 1:48 Friday morning.
3 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, bus on I-64 in York County
News to Know for Dec. 16: 4th District Race; Tanker truck crashes on I-95; Sunshine returns
The crashed caused major delays on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County on Dec. 15.
Tanker truck crashes into median, caused major delays on I-95
3 deaths reported on in overnight crash on I-64 in York County
3 deaths reported in overnight crash on I-64 in York County
Fredericksburg lieutenant dressed as Mrs. Claus saves woman
Fredericksburg lieutenant dressed as Mrs. Claus saves woman