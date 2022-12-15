Find family-friendly activites for your children during winter break

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for things to do with your children for winter break, we’re On Your Side and teaming up with the West End Mom for some ideas.

Megan Ariail says an easy and obvious choice is to check out “The Nutcracker” ballet.

“It’s just a wonderful experience to see these children performing a classic tale to bring your children along and watch them watch these incredibly talented dancers.”

She also loves to take her kids to the Richmond Symphony or to support local basketball games, which can be a blast for the whole family.

“I wanted to shout out our Richmond Spiders because the women have a home game on December 31st,” she said. “That would make a really fun New Year’s Eve activity.”

Ariail says the Spiders have a fun kids zone with free face painting and balloons, not to mention a game zone. If it feels like a big lift, Ariail says to remember that you don’t have to go for the full game.

How about an impromptu holiday lights tour? You can check out our guide here.

Ariail says a themed holiday dinner can be a lot of fun, whether at home or at a local restaurant.

A simple walk by the river or a visit to a park can help get the family some exercise.

“Tuckahoe Creek Park. It’s a hidden gem in Henrico, less than 5 minutes from Short Pump Mall. So get your Christmas shopping done, get your pictures with Santa and head over to Tuckahoe Creek Park.”

Both Busch Gardens and Kings Dominion are both beautifully decorated with all the holiday lights.

Colonial Williamsburg at Christmas is a lesson in history.

“And at Christmas time, it is really magical and beautiful. You can stroll along Duke of Gloucester Street and you can see all of the handmade decorations, the wreaths,” Ariail said. “They have fruit and fresh garland. It’s really fun to take children and talk about the past and how Christmas was celebrated in the past and how to make Christmas decorations.”

You can also consider a trip to an aquarium, like Nauticus.

“At Christmas, they turn their battleship, the USS Wisconsin, into a totally illuminated experience. They have seven illuminated walks that you can explore. The marina has been turned into a missile tow marina. It is just a really, really cool experience. And I would say this is probably the most unique light show available in Virginia.”

