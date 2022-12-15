Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Federal funding granted to help Virginians with disabilites access housing

Capitol Building
Capitol Building(Pixabay)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) have announced over $940,000 in federal funding to help Virginians with disabilities access affordable housing.

The $940,732 is awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Mainstream Vouchers program, which is similar to other Housing Choice Vouchers but specifically help people with disabilities between the ages of 18-62 access housing.

The funding is distributed as follows:

  • $502,140 for the Virginia Housing Development Authority, which will be distributed across Virginia
  • $228,485 for the Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $174,521 for the Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $35,586 for the People Inc. of Southwest Virginia in Abingdon

“Every Virginian, including those living with a disability, deserves a decent place to live,” said the senators. “We’re glad this funding will help more Virginians find a safe place to call home.”

In September, the Senators announced over $4.2 million for affordable housing in the Commonwealth. In July, the Senators announced nearly $800,000 to help Virginians with disabilities access affordable housing. They’ve introduced legislation that would address rising home prices, assist first-generation homebuyers, and close widening wealth and homeownership gaps.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Light Icing Possible
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain northwest of Richmond through midday.
The incident happened at Fire Station No. 8 on Williamsburg Road.
Fire station catches on fire in Richmond

Latest News

The city says homes and businesses near the library will experience low water pressure during...
Petersburg Public Library to close Friday due to water main break
Two Richmond businesses are teaming up during the season of giving, working to help local...
‘Anything the community can give:’ 11th annual toy and supply drive to benefit families with Home Again
In court, prosecutors revealed that the child died from ingesting too much Benadryl.
Autopsy reveals how two-year-old died in Va. Beach motel room
New information has come to light in the disappearance of Brittany Williams, a 7-year-old child...
Still Missing: Search for answers continues for missing foster child with AIDS
Autopsy reveals how two-year-old died in Va. Beach motel room
Autopsy reveals how two-year-old died in Va. Beach motel room