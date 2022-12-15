Ellen Campbell, wife of late Del. Ronnie Campbell, announces run for House of Delegates

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Ellen Campbell, the wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell (R-24), announced Thursday she will run for the 24th District of the Virginia House of Delegates to succeed her husband.

Ronnie Campbell passed away December 13 after a battle with cancer.

Campbell’s funeral will be held December 21 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church.

Ellen Campbell released a statement on her Facebook page announcing her candidacy:

