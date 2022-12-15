Angel Tree
2 killed in overnight house fire in Henrico

Crews received a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning for the report of a house fire...
Crews received a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning for the report of a house fire on Elkridge Lane in Henrico.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in Henrico’s east end.

Crews responded to a home on Elkridge Lane - located off Mechanicsville Turnpike - just before 2:30 Thursday morning.

Fire officials say four people were in the house at the time of the fire.

One person died at the scene, and another person died at VCU Medical Center.

Police and fire officials currently have Elkridge Lane blocked off at both entrances.

NBC12 has a crew on scene working to get more information.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Crews respond to overnight house fire in Henrico
Items donated by the end of this week will make it to service members for the upcoming holidays.
Virginia Red Cross in need of donations for ‘Holiday for Heroes’ campaign
