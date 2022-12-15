2 killed in overnight house fire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in Henrico’s east end.

Crews responded to a home on Elkridge Lane - located off Mechanicsville Turnpike - just before 2:30 Thursday morning.

Fire officials say four people were in the house at the time of the fire.

One person died at the scene, and another person died at VCU Medical Center.

Police and fire officials currently have Elkridge Lane blocked off at both entrances.

NBC12 has a crew on scene working to get more information.

