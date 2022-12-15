Angel Tree
Autopsy reveals how two-year-old died in Va. Beach motel room

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - More information is coming out about the death of a two-year-old in Virginia Beach.

WVEC reports that the child’s mother, Leandra Andrade faced a judge on Wednesday. She is charged with second-degree murder following the death of her daughter back in August.

Police say they found the girl dead on the bed at a Virginia Beach motel. Andrade was found unconscious on the floor.

First responders found an empty 24-pack of pink tablets, along with crushed tablets, a bottle of sleeping aid, and a bottle of vodka on a nearby table.

WVEC says in court, prosecutors revealed that the child died from ingesting too much Benadryl.

Police say they did not find any cuts or bruises on the child.

Leandra is due back in court in February.

