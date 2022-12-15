Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘Anything the community can give:’ 11th annual toy and supply drive to benefit families with Home Again

By Jasmine Turner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond businesses are teaming up during a season of giving, working to help local families during the holidays and beyond.

Professional Moving and Distribution and Junkyard Dawgz are collecting gifts and donations for families with the non-profit Home Again. Their fundraiser ends on December 20th.

“It’s about 30 families that are there and we try to get enough toys and just stuff to make them transition into their new homes so that they feel warmth and love around the Christmas season,” said Andre Neita, owner of Professional Moving and Distribution.

HomeAgain helps secure a safe place to live for people in the community experiencing homelessness. In 2021, it served 449 people across 290 households.

LEARN MORE: Home Again Richmond

For 11 years, Neita has been hosting the drive. He says the goal is to help the families at Home Again beyond Christmas day.

2019: Richmond homeless shelter spreading holiday hope with toy drive, and there’s still time to give!

The transitional part of this is really important because when Christmas passes, they still need things that they need to live with on a daily basis,” explained Neita. “So anything that the community can donate to give to these families just so they can have a warm place or just a smile on their face during these trying times. With the price of everything, with gas and food, the last thing they have to worry about is toys.”

Neita is working alongside his 6 year old daughter and the company Junkyard Dawgz to raise money to buy gifts and household items, the companies are also collecting items, with drop off locations until December 20th at Sofa Design at 10753 Midlothian Turnpike Richmond, VA 23235 and Neita’s business, Professional Moving and Distribution at 4271 Carolina Ave, Richmond, VA 23222.

For families like Jzanerra Bailey, being able to see her joy on her children’s faces on Christmas is a gift in itself.

“My kid’s are girly girl. So they like doll babies and they do their hair. [One daughter] says, she wants to have her own salon,” said Bailey. “The boy, he loves dinosaurs and my eight year old--she loves Baby Yoda.”

Jzanerra Bailey
Jzanerra Bailey(NBC 12)

Bailey has been living at Home Again’s shelter for more than a month.

“I came from Florida from a domestic violence situation,” she said.”

The mom of five was a Certified Nursing Assistant in Florida and is working to get back on track in Richmond.

“Everything’s been put on pause, but I’m looking for, Mrs. Moore [with HomeAgain] is helping [me] go back to CNA work. I love older people or helping people, period. My next step is actually getting back in school down here because I have my CNA license from Florida. I can’t use it here,” said Bailey.

She wants to work towards becoming an LPN and also get her kids into programs to help shape their future.

“[Just] to help their mindset. Mold it into ‘I could do this, I got this. I see my mom doing it, so let’s do it,’” Bailey explained.

Bailey is hopeful during the holiday season and is grateful to know people care to see her and her children succeed.

“God is still there, even though [some] doors are closed, God stood there with his angels beside Him. So I go through all of this and I look at it like, He is there,” said Bailey.

If you want to donate to the fundraiser for HomeAgain, click here. You can also contact Professional Moving and Distribution: (804) 291-3543

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Light Icing Possible
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain northwest of Richmond through midday.
The incident happened at Fire Station No. 8 on Williamsburg Road.
Fire station catches on fire in Richmond

Latest News

The city says homes and businesses near the library will experience low water pressure during...
Petersburg Public Library to close Friday due to water main break
In court, prosecutors revealed that the child died from ingesting too much Benadryl.
Autopsy reveals how two-year-old died in Va. Beach motel room
New information has come to light in the disappearance of Brittany Williams, a 7-year-old child...
Still Missing: Search for answers continues for missing foster child with AIDS
Autopsy reveals how two-year-old died in Va. Beach motel room
Autopsy reveals how two-year-old died in Va. Beach motel room