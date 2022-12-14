Wednesday Forecast: Cold with increasing clouds before rain moves in tonight.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cold with increasing clouds tonight. Moderate to heavy rain tonight/tomorrow.

Wednesday: Increasing Clouds. Light rain showers moving in late in the evening. Highs in the mid-40s. (Evening Rain Chance: 30%, Overnight: close to 100%)

Thursday: Rain likely. Up to 1″ of rain total with locally higher amounts possible. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: almost 100%)

First Alert Weather Day for Louisa, Fluvanna, Buckingham, Cumberland, and western Goochland tonight and tomorrow morning: A brief period of freezing rain and/or sleet tonght through the early morning hours Thursday. Icy spots possible on elevated surfaces. Stay alert.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, high around 50

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low-20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid 40s.

FIRST ALERT: The cold pattern holds leading up to Christmas Day

