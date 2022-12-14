Report recommends eliminating dual enrollment tuition, fees for high schools

Angel Tree
J. Sargent Reynolds Community College in Henrico.
J. Sargent Reynolds Community College in Henrico.
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Virginia’s legislative watchdog commission is recommending policymakers consider eliminating tuition and fees for public high school students who enroll simultaneously in community college courses.

The change could improve access for economically disadvantaged students interested in the state’s Dual Enrollment Program, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission concluded in a report released Monday.

Data collected by JLARC indicates that all community colleges and most school divisions have sufficient state and local funding to cover the program’s expenses. Last year, community colleges each received an average of $2.2 million in state general funds and collected an average of $1.7 million in revenue after covering all of their dual enrollment expenses.

The study resulted from JLARC Subject Topic Selection Subcommittee members expressing concern about higher education affordability, student debt and variable costs for dual enrollment across the commonwealth in November 2021.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.

