Police say juvenile made prank call about shooter at Henrico school

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says no threat was found after a call about an active shooter at J.R. Tucker High School on Wednesday.

“Officers quickly responded to the school within seconds, where they received word from our school resource officers in the building that there was no active threat,” police said in a news release.

Police say they worked with school officials to identify a juvenile suspected of making the call. That person was referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice in reference to falsely summoning police.

“With the holiday break approaching for students, I’m calling on all parents and guardians to have open conversations with their children about safe practices within our schools,” said Henrico Chief of Police Eric. D. English. “The safety of all our students and administrators is imperative. Threats of violence or weapons on the premises will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information about the phone call on Wednesday can call police at 804-501-5000. Students or parents can also anonymously submit suspicious activity online here.

