Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police say juvenile made prank call about shooter at Henrico school

Henrico police say a juvenile was identified as making a prank call about a shooter at J.R....
Henrico police say a juvenile was identified as making a prank call about a shooter at J.R. Tucker High School on Dec. 14.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says no threat was found after a call about an active shooter at J.R. Tucker High School on Wednesday.

“Officers quickly responded to the school within seconds, where they received word from our school resource officers in the building that there was no active threat,” police said in a news release.

Police say they worked with school officials to identify a juvenile suspected of making the call. That person was referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice in reference to falsely summoning police.

“With the holiday break approaching for students, I’m calling on all parents and guardians to have open conversations with their children about safe practices within our schools,” said Henrico Chief of Police Eric. D. English. “The safety of all our students and administrators is imperative. Threats of violence or weapons on the premises will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information about the phone call on Wednesday can call police at 804-501-5000. Students or parents can also anonymously submit suspicious activity online here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light Icing Possible
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain northwest of Richmond this evening and early tomorrow
Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
generic crash
1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight crash on I-64
The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office says the assault happened on Dec. 3, 2022.
Head of Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School resigns following reported assault at school
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

The incident happened at Fire Station No. 8 on Williamsburg Road.
Fire station catches on fire in Richmond
The Virginia Racing Commission approved 27 events to be held at Colonial Downs in 2023.
Colonial Downs to host 27 races in 2023
Expert tips to protect yourself from online shopping fraud
Expert tips to protect yourself from online shopping fraud
At Parham Doctor’s Hospital in Henrico County, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a six pillar...
Gov. Youngkin proposes $230 million plan to bolster state mental health, substance abuse services