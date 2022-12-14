Petersburg to work with Cordish group on $1.4 billion proposed casino
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg city council voted Tuesday night to work with the Cordish Group to develop a casino.
The group says the proposed project would be located right off the Wagner Road Exit of Interstate I-95 and hold a price tag of around $1.4 billion.
The completed project would include space for a 4-million-square-foot entertainment district and is estimated to generate $3.6 billion in economic stimulus.
This casino is all contingent on how things shake up in the General Assembly come January.
Petersburg would need to be approved as a host city, and residents would ultimately have to vote on the referendum next November.
