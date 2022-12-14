Angel Tree
Petersburg to work with Cordish group on $1.4 billion proposed casino

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg city council voted Tuesday night to work with the Cordish Group to develop a casino.

The group says the proposed project would be located right off the Wagner Road Exit of Interstate I-95 and hold a price tag of around $1.4 billion.

The completed project would include space for a 4-million-square-foot entertainment district and is estimated to generate $3.6 billion in economic stimulus.

This casino is all contingent on how things shake up in the General Assembly come January.

Petersburg would need to be approved as a host city, and residents would ultimately have to vote on the referendum next November.

