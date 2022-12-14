Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘People still care’: Angel Tree distribution warming hearts of families in need

Thanks to the generosity of so many NBC12 viewers, many families struggling this holiday season were blown away by Angel Tree gifts.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - It’s that time of year again! Thanks to the generosity of so many NBC12 viewers, many families struggling this holiday season were blown away on Wednesday.

Through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, thousands of donated gifts are going to children in need.

On Wednesday, over 800 parents picked up the presents. Some of them were moved to tears.

“The tears that well up in their eyes ... I mean, if it doesn’t touch you, I don’t know what else would because these are truly people who are in need,” Captain Bethany Burns with the Salvation Army said.

Thousands of bags lined the floor of Stony Point Fashion Park, full of toys to bless more than 1,600 Angels and 500 Silver Bells.

“We just want to make a family smile on Christmas morning,” Burns said. “We don’t want a child to wake up without anything under their tree for Christmas.”

Hardworking volunteers like Larry Pope of WHOA Behavioral Health loaded up carts with gifts, clothes, and other necessities.

“It’s fun, it’s great to see smiles on people’s faces, it’s perfect for the holiday, you meet new people,” Pope said.

This is the first year WHOA Behavioral Health got involved. Pope says they now want to make it a tradition.

“It’s overwhelming excitement, people are just hugging you, saying thank you, happy holidays and that’s what the holidays are about,” Pope said. “It’s being able to give back and showing that the community cares for one another.”

Richmond Window Corps also lent a hand.

“It’s a lot of gratitude, I think people are just kind of overwhelmed with the amount of things coming their way,” Andrew Phillips of Richmond Window Corps said.

Camilah Brookshire is one of those parents that is overcome with gratitude. This season has been tough for her family.

“Hardship and COVID-19 kind of struck me, it was hard to get back to work but I’m finally there,” she said. “I got some help with Christmas for my 9-year-old.”

She says, thanks to Angel Tree, she can’t wait to see the look on her son’s face on Christmas morning.

“It was awesome, it makes me feel like there’s still hope out there and people still care,” Brookshire said.

Angel Tree distribution is not over yet. Over 800 families are set to come in on Thursday to get their gifts.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light Icing Possible
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain northwest of Richmond this evening and early tomorrow
Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
generic crash
1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight crash on I-64
The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office says the assault happened on Dec. 3, 2022.
Head of Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School resigns following reported assault at school
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

County Administrator Joe Casey delivers the State of the County address on Wednesday, Dec. 14,...
Chesterfield leaders plan tax relief, investments with budget surplus
Henrico police say a juvenile was identified as making a prank call about a shooter at J.R....
Police say juvenile made prank call about shooter at Henrico school
The incident happened at Fire Station No. 8 on Williamsburg Road.
Fire station catches on fire in Richmond
The Virginia Racing Commission approved 27 events to be held at Colonial Downs in 2023.
Colonial Downs to host 27 races in 2023