News to Know for Dec. 14: 4th District race heats up; Northern Neck Ginger Ale; Rain moves in tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday!

Chesterfield School Board Passes Policy on Sexually Explicit Learning Materials

On Tuesday night, Chesterfield County Public Schools became one of the latest school districts in the Commonwealth to pass a policy on notifying parents of sexually explicit learning materials in classrooms.

The policy requires parents to be notified 30 days in advance, have access to the material, and have an option of an alternative assignment for their student.

This comes after a law was signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin earlier this year requiring school districts to have a policy in place by Jan.1.

Richmond Public Schools passed its policy last week, and Hanover was discussing it Tuesday night, too, and it will likely be up for a vote next month.

City to Work with Cordish Group on $1.4 Billion Proposed Casino

Petersburg city council voted Tuesday night to work with the Cordish Group to develop a casino.

The group says the proposed project would be located right off the Wagner Road Exit of Interstate I-95 and hold a price tag of around $1.4 billion.

The completed project would include space for a 4-million-square-foot entertainment district and is estimated to generate $3.6 billion in economic stimulus.

This casino is all contingent on how things shake up in the General Assembly come January.

4th District Race Heats Up

One day after the governor set the special election for February, we are already seeing the list of candidates wanting to go to Washington grow.

Just days after the governor set the special election for February - we are already seeing the list of candidates vying for Virginia’s fourth congressional district seat - continue to grow.

Attached below is a Writ of Election calling for the February 21, 2023 Special Election in VA District 4.



Also included is a list of associated Deadlines to take note of for this upcoming Special Election! 🗳️



Take a look at these important dates! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/hT2We76EhI — Office of Elections (@RVA_Votes) December 13, 2022

Full list of who’s running for the 4th District seat

At the state capitol yesterday, Jennifer McClellan announced that she’s running.

She says her focus would be on voting rights, reproductive concerns, and environmental legislation.

In Petersburg, state senator Joe Morrissey also announced his bid for Congress. He says criminal justice reform is a top priority.

Other democratic candidates announcing runs include attorney Joseph Preston.

He’s held office before and believes there should be a debate on the Dems’ side before Tuesday.

On the Republican side - Dale Sturdifen, a former Mecklenburg County School Board chairman, says he’s filing his paperwork.

Leon Benjamin also announced he’s running for the 4th District seat again, after losing to McEachin on election night.

Head of Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Academy Resigns

The head of a local catholic school at the center of an assault investigation has resigned.

A letter from the superintendent of catholic schools was sent to parents informing them that Paula Ledbetter has stepped down as principal of Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Academy in Powhatan.

It all comes as a special prosecutor investigates an alleged assault on a juvenile female at the school.

Virginia state trooper D.M. Ledbetter is currently on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Kaine Takes Up Fight to Resurrect Northern Neck Ginger Ale

The senator is urging Coca-Cola to find a way to get the soda back onto Virginia store shelves.

After almost 75 years, the company discontinued the state drink at the end of 2020 - stating it wanted to focus on its bigger and more popular brands.

However, after two years, Kaine now sending a letter to the company’s CEO saying “thousands of Virginians signed petitions urging your company to reconsider its decision.”

Rain Moves In Tonight

Today is going to be cold with increasing clouds this evening as light rain showers move in.

Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.