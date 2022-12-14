Angel Tree
Kaine takes up the fight to resurrect Northern Neck Ginger Ale

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sen. Tim Kaine is wading into the battle to resurrect Northern Neck Ginger Ale, a soft drink produced in Montross for almost 75 years that has maintained a cult following in Virginia despite being discontinued in 2020.

In a letter to Coca-Cola, which produced the beverage and owns its recipe, Kaine urged the company “to find a way to continue the production and sale of Northern Neck Ginger Ale in the region, whether it is restarting production, selling the brand to another company interested in producing it, or working with local stakeholders to find a producer able to license and distribute the brand regionally.”

Asked by the Mercury if the senator was a drinker of the ginger ale himself, Kaine said the refreshment “has long been a staple of my wife’s family gatherings in Lancaster County and I can testify that there’s no better ginger ale on the planet.”

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

