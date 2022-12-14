Juvenile charged with shooting another juvenile in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department says a juvenile male shot another juvenile on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the scene in the area of Sundial Court and Meadowgreen Court just after 6:15 p.m. They found a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The suspect, a juvenile male, was taken into custody on scene and faces petitions of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a minor,” police said Wednesday in a news release.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

