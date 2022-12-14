Angel Tree
Juvenile charged with shooting another juvenile in Henrico

Police say the shooting on Dec. 13 happened in the area of Sundial Court and Meadowgreen Court.
Police say the shooting on Dec. 13 happened in the area of Sundial Court and Meadowgreen Court.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department says a juvenile male shot another juvenile on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the scene in the area of Sundial Court and Meadowgreen Court just after 6:15 p.m. They found a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The suspect, a juvenile male, was taken into custody on scene and faces petitions of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a minor,” police said Wednesday in a news release.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

