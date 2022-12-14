Juvenile charged with shooting another juvenile in Henrico
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department says a juvenile male shot another juvenile on Tuesday evening.
Police were called to the scene in the area of Sundial Court and Meadowgreen Court just after 6:15 p.m. They found a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“The suspect, a juvenile male, was taken into custody on scene and faces petitions of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a minor,” police said Wednesday in a news release.
Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.