Italian-American organization gets Christopher Columbus statue
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two years after it was toppled by protesters, a local Italian-American organization will soon get the Christopher Columbus statue.
Richmond City Council voted to make that transfer to the Richmond-based organization that celebrates Italian culture.
In a newsletter, member John Corritone said repairs to the statue could cost up to $7,000 and the Virginia Museum of History and Culture had expressed interest in displaying the statue as part of a 2026 exhibition entitled “Immigration in America.”
