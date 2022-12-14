Italian-American organization gets Christopher Columbus statue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two years after it was toppled by protesters, a local Italian-American organization will soon get the Christopher Columbus statue.

Richmond City Council voted to make that transfer to the Richmond-based organization that celebrates Italian culture.

In a newsletter, member John Corritone said repairs to the statue could cost up to $7,000 and the Virginia Museum of History and Culture had expressed interest in displaying the statue as part of a 2026 exhibition entitled “Immigration in America.”

