Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Italian-American organization gets Christopher Columbus statue

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two years after it was toppled by protesters, a local Italian-American organization will soon get the Christopher Columbus statue.

Christopher Columbus statue pulled from water after being torn down

Richmond City Council voted to make that transfer to the Richmond-based organization that celebrates Italian culture.

In a newsletter, member John Corritone said repairs to the statue could cost up to $7,000 and the Virginia Museum of History and Culture had expressed interest in displaying the statue as part of a 2026 exhibition entitled “Immigration in America.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light Icing Possible
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain possible northwest of Richmond late Wednesday, early Thursday
Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
generic crash
1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight crash on I-64
Our white Christmas chances look better than average this year.
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office says the assault happened on Dec. 3, 2022.
Head of Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School resigns following reported assault at school

Latest News

J. Sargent Reynolds Community College in Henrico.
Report recommends eliminating dual enrollment tuition, fees for high schools
The $2 billion eco-district near I-95 and Parham will feature parks, trails, open spaces, and...
Henrico enters development agreement for GreenCity
Henrico enters development agreement for GreenCity
Henrico enters development agreement for GreenCity
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain possible northwest of Richmond late Wednesday, early...
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain possible northwest of Richmond late Wednesday, early Thursday