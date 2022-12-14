Henrico enters development agreement for GreenCity

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico leaders are taking another step forward in the “GreenCity” project.

Following the Board’s vote, the county will enter a develop agreement with GreenCity Partners LLC & Henrico’s Economic Development Authority regarding development of the former Best Products property as part of the GreenCity project. https://t.co/gF6uxUIPgO — Henrico County Government (@HenricoNews) December 14, 2022

The county has entered into a development agreement with GreenCity Partners LLC and Henrico’s Economic Development Authority. The agreement will provide some financing for the project.

It will also set sustainability benchmarks and allow the county to repurchase the property if it is not developed in accordance with the agreement.

The $2 billion eco-district near I-95 and Parham will feature parks, trails, open spaces, and residential living.

GreenCity would generate $1.3 billion in economic impact a year and create over 7,000 jobs.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.