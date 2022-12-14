Angel Tree
Henrico enters development agreement for GreenCity

By Joi Bass
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico leaders are taking another step forward in the “GreenCity” project.

The county has entered into a development agreement with GreenCity Partners LLC and Henrico’s Economic Development Authority. The agreement will provide some financing for the project.

Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears visits Henrico County’s GreenCity

It will also set sustainability benchmarks and allow the county to repurchase the property if it is not developed in accordance with the agreement.

The $2 billion eco-district near I-95 and Parham will feature parks, trails, open spaces, and residential living.

GreenCity would generate $1.3 billion in economic impact a year and create over 7,000 jobs.

