Colonial Downs to host 27 races in 2023

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - The Colonial Downs Racetrack will host nearly 30 live races next summer.

The Virginia Racing Commission recently approved 27 events to be held on Thursdays through Saturdays from July 13 through Sept. 13.

This is a change from the traditional Monday through Wednesday schedule of past meets.

This is the first season for the track under Churchhill Downs Inc. ownership.

Post time for each race day will be at 1:30 p.m. The Virginia Derby will run on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Colonial Downs will announce additional information about the 2023 season, including purses and special events, as the season nears.

