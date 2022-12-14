Angel Tree
Colonial Downs to host 27 races in 2023

The events will be held Thursdays through Saturdays starting in July
The Virginia Racing Commission approved 27 events to be held at Colonial Downs in 2023.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - The Colonial Downs Racetrack will host nearly 30 live races next summer.

The Virginia Racing Commission recently approved 27 events to be held on Thursdays through Saturdays from July 13 through Sept. 13.

This is a change from the traditional Monday through Wednesday schedule of past meets.

This is the first season for the track under Churchhill Downs Inc. ownership.

Post time for each race day will be at 1:30 p.m. The Virginia Derby will run on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Colonial Downs will announce additional information about the 2023 season, including purses and special events, as the season nears.

