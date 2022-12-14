Chesterfield school board passes policy on sexually explicit learning materials

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday night, Chesterfield County Public Schools became one of the latest school districts in the Commonwealth to pass a policy on notifying parents of sexually explicit learning materials in classrooms.

The policy requires parents to be notified 30 days in advance, have access to the material and have an option of an alternative assignment for their student.

This comes after a law was signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin earlier this year requiring school districts to have a policy in place by Jan.1.

“As a grandmother, and I’m sure my two grandchildren that are still here in Chesterfield, I would appreciate their mother knowing about what’s coming down the pike,” one speaker at Tuesday night’s meeting told the board. “So when they come home with different stories and situations, we can address them and know what has happened to spark it.”

School principals must also keep a list of those materials by grade level on the school’s website for parents to review.

While the policy does not impact what’s in a school’s library, some parents hope it will change.

“I wish it was blanketed across the whole entire library and not just adding the word assignments to it to make it a part of the curriculum and whatnot,” a parent said.

The board passed the policy unanimously, but some board members told the community that warnings like these should and have already been happening in schools for parents.

“I do hope that the new policy 3035 does kind of help ease everyone’s concerns about this,” Ryan Harter, who represents the Matoaca District, said. “I wanted to let you know that I think we’re all rowing in the same direction. We want parents involved, and parents have to be.”

Richmond Public Schools passed its policy last week, and Hanover was discussing its policy Tuesday night, too and will likely be up for a vote next month.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.