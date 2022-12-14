Chesterfield leaders plan tax relief, investments with budget surplus

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Inside the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center along Hull Street Road, County Administrator Joe Casey delivered this year’s State of the County address.

During the address on Wednesday, Casey talked about the business and economic opportunities happening in Chesterfield and what’s in the works for tax relief as county officials report a $49.2 million budget surplus from fiscal year 2022.

“We’re not done yet. 2023 is upon us,” said Casey during his State of the County Address.

During the address, Casey also talked about plans to advertise the real estate property tax rate as 91 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is a penny less than the rate set earlier this year.

“Through the budget process legally, we cannot then raise the rate even back to the existing rate once we start with that process,” he said.

As county officials meet on Wednesday evening, leaders are looking to place $10 million into a reserve account to help with future personal property tax relief.

“What the board is looking at tonight is that savings account, setting these one-time monies aside so if we find ourselves in a tight spot, we’ve got those monies,” said Matt Harris, deputy county administrator for finance and administration for Chesterfield County.

In this plan, county leaders said staff could opt to use the money next year or set it aside indefinitely if assessments fall back within normal ranges in 2023.

“If car values pop up like we did this past year, or if they don’t come back down, they’ll have a nice savings account to make sure we can limit those bills that go out in April next year,” said Harris.

In addition to this, Chesterfield leaders are looking to set aside $5 million to help a growing number of participants in Chesterfield’s real estate tax relief program for the elderly and disabled.

With this, county leaders would also look to raise income thresholds to seniors who qualified in 2022 so they are not rendered ineligible next year due to an increase in their Social Security benefits.

County leaders are also looking to place $2.8 million into a reserve account to sustain pay plans in the future.

“So if we get in a tight year, we’re not necessarily there now, maybe it’s the next budget or two or three budgets down the road, but we’ve got a savings account we can pull from so we can keep those promises to teachers, to first responders, and those employee groups that are in those pay plans that have been established in the last couple of years,” said Harris.

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss these items, including the advertisement of the real estate tax rate, during its meeting on Wednesday meeting.

