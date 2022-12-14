‘He’s going to be super excited’: 4-year-old cancer survivor wins trip to Disney

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -One Goochland family received a magical surprise on Tuesday. They’re heading to Disney World without having to pay a penny.

The Keller family got the big news after a rough two-and-a-half years as their son Everett battled cancer. Now that he’s in remission, a non-profit is stepping up to get them to Florida.

Cancer survivor Frank Squeo started the non-profit called Baking Memories 4 Kids.

“15 years ago, I was diagnosed with a very advanced stage 3 cancer and almost died from it, and if it wasn’t for a miracle, it wouldn’t be here,” Squeo said.

He turned his pain into positivity by going around the country to give sick kids, and their families all-expense paid trips to Disney World.

“It gives them the chance to escape from the sadness and create memories of a lifetime,” Squeo expressed.

On Tuesday, he teamed up with firefighters from Goochland County to deliver the good news that Everett and his family will travel to Disney World in January.

Everett was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 19 months old. His mom said he’s been in remission for about a year, but the disease took a toll on the family and their ability to spend time together.

”It was really hard on our family during chemotherapy. He was severely immunocompromised, so we couldn’t do a lot of activities. We had to mainly stay outdoors and space way more than what normal people would, and it was pretty limited on what we could do,” explained Everett’s mother, Danielle Keller.

Baking Memories 4 Kids has paid for 230 trips since it started 10 years ago. The Keller family is now ready to make some memories of their own.

”Everett really likes thrill rides now that he’s getting a little bit taller, so he’s going to be super excited to go on the rides and just experience the magic of Disney,” Keller said.

If you’d like to buy a box of cookies or nominate a child to receive a trip, you can find all of that information at the Baking Memories 4 Kids website.

