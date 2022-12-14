Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘He’s going to be super excited’: 4-year-old cancer survivor wins trip to Disney

A magical surprise for a Goochland family. They're heading to Disney World without having to pay a penny for the trip.
By Emily Yinger
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -One Goochland family received a magical surprise on Tuesday. They’re heading to Disney World without having to pay a penny.

The Keller family got the big news after a rough two-and-a-half years as their son Everett battled cancer. Now that he’s in remission, a non-profit is stepping up to get them to Florida.

Cancer survivor Frank Squeo started the non-profit called Baking Memories 4 Kids.

“15 years ago, I was diagnosed with a very advanced stage 3 cancer and almost died from it, and if it wasn’t for a miracle, it wouldn’t be here,” Squeo said.

He turned his pain into positivity by going around the country to give sick kids, and their families all-expense paid trips to Disney World.

“It gives them the chance to escape from the sadness and create memories of a lifetime,” Squeo expressed.

On Tuesday, he teamed up with firefighters from Goochland County to deliver the good news that Everett and his family will travel to Disney World in January.

Everett was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 19 months old. His mom said he’s been in remission for about a year, but the disease took a toll on the family and their ability to spend time together.

”It was really hard on our family during chemotherapy. He was severely immunocompromised, so we couldn’t do a lot of activities. We had to mainly stay outdoors and space way more than what normal people would, and it was pretty limited on what we could do,” explained Everett’s mother, Danielle Keller.

Baking Memories 4 Kids has paid for 230 trips since it started 10 years ago. The Keller family is now ready to make some memories of their own.

”Everett really likes thrill rides now that he’s getting a little bit taller, so he’s going to be super excited to go on the rides and just experience the magic of Disney,” Keller said.

If you’d like to buy a box of cookies or nominate a child to receive a trip, you can find all of that information at the Baking Memories 4 Kids website.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our white Christmas chances look better than average this year.
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
Light freezing rain is possible in Louisa, Fluvanna, Western Goochland, Northern Cumberland,...
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain possible northwest of Richmond late Wednesday, early Thursday
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Richmond City...
Inmate dies at Richmond City Jail
generic crash
1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight crash on I-64
After work is complete, the southbound lanes will remain closed as the bridge deck replacement...
Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg

Latest News

Metro Richmond areas will get all rain
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain possible northwest of Richmond late Wednesday, early Thursda
Henrico Police tell us they’re sitting above the national average, with 14 percent of female...
Henrico Police joins 30x30 initiative to recruit more women for law enforcement
Henrico Police joins 30x30 initiative to recruit more women for law enforcement
Henrico Police joins 30x30 initiative to recruit more women for law enforcement
Tensions rise at A.P. Hill statue removal
Tensions rise at A.P. Hill statue removal