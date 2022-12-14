3 trials to be held against Loudoun school administrators

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) -Three separate trials will be held next year to adjudicate charges against the former superintendent of a northern Virginia school system as well as the system’s primary spokesman.

Ex-Superintendent Scott Ziegler and spokesman Wayde Byard made initial appearances Tuesday in Loudoun County Circuit Court after indictments against them were unsealed a day earlier.

The indictments came from a special grand jury commissioned by Attorney General Jason Miyares that investigated the system’s response to two sexual assaults committed by a student last year.

Ziegler is facing three misdemeanor charges, while Byard faces a single felony count of perjury.

