Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

3 trials to be held against Loudoun school administrators

Ziegler is facing three misdemeanor charges, while Byard faces a single felony count of perjury.
Ziegler is facing three misdemeanor charges, while Byard faces a single felony count of perjury.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) -Three separate trials will be held next year to adjudicate charges against the former superintendent of a northern Virginia school system as well as the system’s primary spokesman.

Ex-Superintendent Scott Ziegler and spokesman Wayde Byard made initial appearances Tuesday in Loudoun County Circuit Court after indictments against them were unsealed a day earlier.

The indictments came from a special grand jury commissioned by Attorney General Jason Miyares that investigated the system’s response to two sexual assaults committed by a student last year.

Ziegler is facing three misdemeanor charges, while Byard faces a single felony count of perjury.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our white Christmas chances look better than average this year.
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
Light freezing rain is possible in Louisa, Fluvanna, Western Goochland, Northern Cumberland,...
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain possible northwest of Richmond late Wednesday, early Thursday
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Richmond City...
Inmate dies at Richmond City Jail
generic crash
1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight crash on I-64
After work is complete, the southbound lanes will remain closed as the bridge deck replacement...
Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine
Kaine takes up the fight to resurrect Northern Neck Ginger Ale
Monteiro street lies in the 6th District, and Councilwoman Ellen Robertson says after...
Councilwoman sides with northside residents pleading for help with Monteiro Street speeding
A second man is facing charges, including second-degree murder in connection to a shooting in a...
Second man charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old
Baking Memories 4 Kids
‘He’s going to be super excited’: 4-year-old cancer survivor wins trip to Disney