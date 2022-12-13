Angel Tree
Tuesday Forecast: Cold but sunshine finally fights through the clouds

A Cold pattern locks in with heavy rain on Thursday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some sunshine turns today! Rain is still likely Thursday, and it could start with some sleet/freezing rain Wednesday Night.

Tuesday: Partly Sunny, then turning Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with spotty light rain moving in late in the evening. There could be some sleet or freezing rain in spots toward the blue ridge. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid-40s. (Night Rain Chance close to 100%)

Thursday: Rain likely. 1-2″ of rain. Brief period of freezing rain and sleet during the early morning hours NW of Richmond, towards Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance close to 100%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.

FIRST ALERT: The cold pattern holds for the week preceding Christmas with some snow possible after Dec. 20

