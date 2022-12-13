Angel Tree
Special grand jury indicts former Loudoun County superintendent

Former superintendent Scott Ziegler was fired after a grand jury report was released on Dec. 5.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, a special grand jury indicted a former superintendent following the fallout from an investigation into school sexual assaults.

NBC4 reports that former Superintendent for Loudoun County Public Schools Scott Ziegler is facing three misdemeanor charges of false publican prohibited, conduct and penalizing an employee for a court appearance.

The division’s Public Information Officer Wayde Byard was also indicted on a felony count of perjury. He has been placed on leave as of Monday by LCPS.

This comes after a grand jury report released on Dec. 5 faulted Loudoun County Schools and Ziegler in particular for lack of transparency about the assaults.

The school board voted to fire Ziegler the next day.

NBC4 reports that a student sexually assaulted a female student at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021. However, was allowed to transfer to Broad Run High School where he abducted and sexually assaulted another female student in Oct. 2021.

The teen was later convicted in juvenile court.

